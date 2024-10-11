Florida pig, named Millie, rescued from Hurricane Milton floodwaters

Rescue efforts continue in the state of Florida as fears of Hurricane Milton lingers over residents.

Hundreds of people and dozens of animals have been pulled out of floodwaters including a pig named Millie.

Local resident Cindy Evers says she’s helped rescue a donkey and several goats. Heavy rains in the region are causing problems to people and animals.

In a similar incident, a bull terrier that was rescued from the side of a Florida highway during Hurricane Milton has been named “Trooper,” in honor of the Tampa Highway Patrolman that saved him.