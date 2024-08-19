Moment North Carolina home collapses into Atlantic Ocean

Rough seas caused by Hurricane Ernesto dragged a house into the sea in Rodanthe, North Carolina, last Friday.

Footage shows the unoccupied structure collapsing into the swells on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on 16 August.

Officials warned that a number of other homes had suffered damage and debris could be found along the sand.

The home was the seventh in four years to be claimed by the ocean.

It came as Hurricane Ernesto moved away from Bermuda on Saturday evening over open waters of the Atlantic but caused wind and strong swells along the south coast of the United States.