Firefighters evacuate nursing home as Storm Ian ravages Florida

Residents of a nursing home in Orlando, Florida were evacuated after flood water from Hurricane Ian inundated their accommodation on Thursday morning, 29 September.

Dozens of rescue operations were conducted across the state after heavy flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.

Ian weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 8am on Thursday, but remained extremely dangerous, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

