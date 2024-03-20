Active lava flows were visible in drone footage from Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on Monday 18 March, after a weekend eruption saw molten rock again headed towards the evacuated town of Grindavik, in the fourth eruption in less than three months.

The volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted three times in December, January and February.

A new lava flow, which was on Monday threatening Suðustrandavegur, the road that leads to the eastern access to Grindavik, and was moving towards the sea is now inactive.

Several vents were spewing lava 15-20 meters into the air, producing lava flows that are expanding on the new lava field but not currently threatening nearby infrastructure.