Moment world’s largest cruise ship sets sail from Miami

Watch the moment Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas embarks on its maiden voyage from Miami on Saturday, 27 January.

Fireworks can be heard as the cruise ship takes off from Miami.

The 1,198-foot (365-meter) vessel is the world’s largest cruise ship and has 20 decks with a maximum capacity of 10,000 people.

The ship, which comes with a 55ft indoor waterfall, is longer than the Eiffel Tower.

Royal Caribbean president Jason Liberty described the vessel as the “biggest, baddest ship on the planet”.