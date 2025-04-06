An aid worker who survived being fired at by the Israeli Defence Force in Gaza described his experience.

New footage released on April 6, appears to contradict Israel's initial explanation for why soldiers opened fire on a convoy of ambulances and a fire truck last month, killing 15.

“I took cover going down in the cabin in the back seat to protect myself from the shooting,” the survivor, who works for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Sky News

“I didn’t hear a sound from my colleagues, god have mercy on them, except the last gasps of death” they added.

Israel's army has since admitted its soldiers made mistakes over the killing of the emergency workers.