IDF releases video claiming to show Hamas leader Sinwar hiding in underground tunnels

Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar walks through tunnels underneath Gaza‘s second-largest city with his family, claims the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in newly released footage.

The IDF claims the video was taken underneath Khan Younis days after the 7 October Hamas attack on southern Israel, and shows the leader “hiding” in tunnels underground.

In the video, released on Tuesday (13 February), a man identified by IDF as Sinwar is seen from the back, with a woman and three children walking ahead of him.

The Independent has not independently verified the footage.