Watch moment pole crashes onto motorway inches away from police officer

A police officer narrowly avoided being hit by a falling pole as he drove underneath it on an icy Illinois highway last Friday (12 January).

The officer was responding to a crash on Route 83 when a car to his left lost control in the snow and struck a centre highway pole, which began falling over the police vehicle just as he passed underneath.

He managed to avoid the pole, and no-one was injured in the crash, Elmhurst Police Department said.

“This close call shows why drivers need to reduce speed and drive cautiously during severe winter weather,” authorities added.