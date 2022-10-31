Suella Braverman has warned of the “invasion of our southern coast” as she defended her handling of the asylum centre crisis.

The home secretary claimed that “some 40,000 people” have crossed the English channel this year as she addressed the wider immigration situation, warning of “a global migration crisis”.

“British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast, and which party is not,” Ms Braverman said.

“Let’s stop pretending that they are all refugees in distress... we need to be straight with the public, the system is broken.”

Sign up for our newsletters.