Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail

Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.

The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.

Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.

But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.

Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.