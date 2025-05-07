India conducts mock drills across country during escalating tensions with Pakistan

India conducted mock drills across the country on Wednesday (7 May) after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 people on 22 April.

Tensions flared sharply on Wednesday as India launched strikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, triggering the worst cross-border violence in over 20 years between the two states.

Footage showed multiple regions across India as police practised evacuation plans in case of injuries.

It was the largest civil defence drill in India since 1971, the year India and Pakistan went to war that led to the formation of Bangladesh.