Rescuers search through wreckage after India train crash kills eight

A cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India’s eastern state of West Bengal on Monday 17 June, killing at least eight people and injuring 25 others, officials said.

Doctors, disaster-response teams and ambulances were engaged in rescue work, the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The accident took place in the Darjeeling district, a tourist spot nestled in the Himalayan foothills, close to the New Jalpaiguri station.

A spokesperson from the Northeast Frontier Railway said three of the eight dead were railway personnel.

Many people gathered as rescuers searched the crash site.