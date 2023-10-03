Passenger lays underneath moving train after falling on tracks

Dramatic footage shows the moment a man miraculously survived a fall under a moving train by lying flat on the tracks.

Prateek Kumar jumped off the train to buy biscuits and a cold drink when it was stopped at Bagaha railway station in West Champaran, India on 29 September.

He ran to jump on board when the train began to pull away without him, but slipped under the moving carriages.

Kumar lay down between the two tracks, according to onlookers.

A local source said Kumar suffered minor injuries.