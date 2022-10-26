Rare Indian rhino calf born at Chester Zoo

A rare Indian rhino, also known as a one-horned rhino, has been born at Chester Zoo.

The zoo welcomed its newest resident after mother Asha gave birth, ending a pregnancy which lasted nearly 16 months.

This footage the baby exploring its home, alongside its mother.

Keepers at the zoo have picked three potential names for the new calf and invited the public to vote for their favourite on the zoo's Facebook page.

With less than 3,000 one-horned rhinos left in the wild, the birth is being celebrated as a step in the right direction.

