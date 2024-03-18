Tornado damage across Indiana county captured in drone footage

Severe weather has left a trail of destruction across parts of the US, with tornadoes reported in several states late last week.

The storm system struck Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, killing at least three people and injuring more than 100.

Communities in rural areas were hit especially hard as the powerful storm system overturned boats, demolished homes, uprooted trees, and knocked out power lines.

Drone footage shows damaged vehicles and collapsed houses after tornadoes ripped through Indiana’s Jefferson County.

Local officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as they work to clear debris and restore services.