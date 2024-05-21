Independent TV
Infected blood scandal: Tributes paid to seven-year-old boy who died of AIDS after transfusion
Tributes have been paid to a seven-year-old boy who died of AIDs after he was given an infected blood transfusion.
Colin John Smith was just 10 months old when he was infected with the deadly virus when he received a blood transfusion under NHS care.
Newport East Labour MP Jessica Morden told MPs of the stress and heartache Colin’s family have been through as she urged the government to “put victims first”.
Cabinet Office Minister John Glen assured her the government heard her plea.
Mr Glen confirmed that the first full compensation payments to victims of the infected blood scandal will be made before the end of the year.
