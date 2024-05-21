Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has been grilled on where the compensation money for victims of the infected blood scandal will come from.

The Tory minister was quizzed about how the government plans to pay millions of pounds of compensation to those impacted when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (21 May).

Host Susanna Reid asked him: “We are talking ten billion pounds, how will we pay for it?

“Does it mean borrowing money or do people get taxed for it?”

Richard Madeley asked: “Will you go after the pharmaceutical companies?”

Mr Stride replied: “It doesn’t need to be about that.”