Andrea Aviet, a survivor of domestic abuse, has spoken about her journey to becoming a campaigner and how events like International Women’s Day help to empower victims around the world.

Ms Aviet, 39, summoned the courage to escape her relationship, after being subjected to coercive control by her ex-husband for several years.

“When you’re in an abusive relationship, mental or physical, there are always hard choices,” she said.

“There are so many people out there afraid to speak up... I need to be a voice for those who lost their voice.”

