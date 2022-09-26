Clashes between protesters and police outside Iranian embassy in London

There were clashes between police and protesters outside the Iranian embassy in London as demonstrators called for an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Footage shows the scene on Sunday afternoon (25 September) as dozens gathered outside the embassy in Knightsbridge, with Scotland Yard reporting 12 arrests in the city.

Protests that initially broke out across Iranian cities have now spread overseas to Europe and the US, as outrage continues over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Ms Amini died after she was arrested by morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.

