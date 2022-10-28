‘World’s dirtiest man’ who refused to wash for 70 years dies aged 94

An Iranian known as “the world’s dirtiest man” has died aged 94, having spent most of his life avoiding bathing.

Amou Haji, or “Uncle Haji” as he was known to some, died on Sunday in Dezhgah village in the southern province of Fars.

Locals said he had shunned hygiene for more than 70 years due to “emotional setbacks” in his youth that led him to believe cleaning would ruin his health.

Haji fell ill not long after locals finally took him to bathe for the first time in decades, Iranian news agency Irna reported.

