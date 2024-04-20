Moment huge explosion hits base of Iranian-backed Iraqi army unit

Footage released on social media on Saturday 20 April appears to show huge explosions at a military base belonging to Iraq’s Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Babylon, south of Baghdad.

The cause of the blast hasn't been confirmed.

Footage from a car shows huge explosions in the distance from an ammunition depot inside the military base, followed by what appears to launch bright fragments into the sky and with huge smoke and fire.

A statement from the Iran-backed PMF said "an explosion occurred at the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces at the Kalsu military base".

One PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded, according to sources at the nearby hospital in Hilla.

The Independent is unable to independently verify the content, date and conditions under which the footage was filmed.