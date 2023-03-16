Leo Varadkar praises ‘critical’ role women had in Northern Ireland peace process

Leo Varadkar praised the “critical” role women had in bringing about peace in Northern Ireland.

He was speaking at an event at Georgetown University in DC to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ireland’s prime minister said the women of Northern Ireland “earned their place at the table through determination and talent.”

He then stated that if women get behind such peace agreements they are much more likely to stick and have a lasting effect.

