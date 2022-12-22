Leo Varadkar says Ireland could be energy independent within a generation

Leo Varadkar believes that Ireland could become energy independent within a generation.

The Irish prime minister said it can happen by "harnessing" the country's "untapped renewable energy resources."

"I believe we shouldn't see climate action as an obligation or a burden. Rather, we should embrace it as an opportunity," he said.

He made the comments as he launched the Irish government’s updated climate action plan.

The plan sets out how Ireland will achieve an overall 51% reduction of emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

