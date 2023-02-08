‘Mindless’ vandalism of 5,000-year-old Irish monument condemned

The vandalism of a 5,000-year-old Irish monument has been condemned by a heritage group as “mindless” and “ugly”.

The Lia Fail standing stone, on the Hill of Tara in County Meath, served as the coronation stone where the high kings of Ireland were crowned up to the year 500.

On Tuesday, the stone was found spray painted with the word “fake”, with workers attempting to remove the graffiti one day later.

Irish police say they have opened an investigation into the incident and are appealing for information.

