Shouting match erupts inside Irish parliament in row over speaking rights

A shouting match erupted inside the Dáil Éireann (Irish parliament) in a row over opposition speaking rights which eventually led to a failure to elect Ireland’s next taoiseach (prime minister).

Parliament reconvened on Wednesday (22 January) intending to appoint the top position and Cabinet ministers after a coalition deal was struck between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and several independents.

Opposition members disrupted proceedings on several occasions over speaking time, and Ceann Comhairle (speaker) Verona Murphy suspended or adjourned proceedings four times without a resolution.

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin, who was poised to become the next taoiseach, called the scenes a “subversion of the Irish Constitution”.