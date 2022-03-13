Over ten thousand Irpin residents refuse to leave their city, says mayor

The mayor of Irpin, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, said on Sunday (13 march) that around 10,000 residents were still in his town, and that 30% of the city was controlled by Russian forces.

“70% of our city is now Ukrainian territory,” said Oleksandar Markushyn. “But we are doing everything to liberate 100% of our city.”

The mayor confirmed that many residents have no intention or possibility of leaving the city.

“Around 10,000 people, but I think less, are now staying in Irpin as they don’t want to leave our city,” he said.