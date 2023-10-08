Israelis come out in numbers to donate blood amid Hamas attacks

The State of Israel has thanked Israelis on social media for coming out in full force to donate blood amid war breaking out with Hamas.

A room packed with people young and old could be seen waiting to do their part, after thousands have been injured during the events of the last 24 hours.

“In the face of tragedy, we are united”, officials wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Just this morning (8 October), party goers at a desert rave near Kibbutz Re’im faced gunmen opening fire as they fled for their lives, hiding under trees.