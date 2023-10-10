Listen to the eerie sound of bombs dropping as Gaza endures night of shelling

Listen to audio from Gaza as Israeli bombing rocked the area overnight.

The aerial bombardment can be heard in footage shared on Snapchat at 9:27pm local time on Monday evening (9 October).

Israel’s military launched attacks on more than 200 locations in the Gaza Strip after Hamas gunmen infiltrated southern Israel over the weekend.

The locations hit included a weapons storage site inside a mosque as well as an apartment used by Hamas’s anti-tank guided missile forces.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that airstrikes in the besieged Gaza Strip were “just the beginning” and vowed to do “everything for Israelis held captive”.