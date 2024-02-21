MP with family trapped in Gaza urges parliament to unite over ceasefire

Layla Moran pleaded with Parliament to unite and back a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as she said members of her family remain trapped in a church in northern Gaza.

The British-Palestinian Liberal Democrat MP said her relatives are stuck with "No food, no water, no way of getting down to the south."

"Without an immediate ceasefire, they and other families who are trapped can't achieve anything," she told the Commons.

Ms Moran spoke during a debate as MPs prepared to vote on an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.