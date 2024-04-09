Suella Braverman ‘strongly rebuts’ Israel being in breach of international law

Suella Braverman has said she “strongly rebuts” suggestions that Israel is in breach of international law.

The former home secretary made the comments during an appearance on LBC on Tuesday 9 April.

“I have probed and I have tested, I’ve been very near to the border in Gaza and I am convinced – and I say this as a former attorney general who dealt with matters of international law and military action – that I very strongly rebut suggestions that Israel is in breach of international law, that there’s a genocide, that there’s a forced starvation,” Ms Braverman said.

She also expressed her condolences to the family and friends of the seven aid workers, including three Britons, killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza last week.