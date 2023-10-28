Police in New York City arrested protesters who flooded Grand Central Terminal calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Friday, 27 October.

Among those detained was Pose star and model Indya Moore, who told ABC7: "We have to open our hearts and we have to allow this grief to move and shift us into more compassionate human beings."

The demonstration, organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, forced officials to close one of New York City's biggest transit hubs as Israel said it was expanding its ground offensive in Gaza.