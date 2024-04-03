Watch: Family of Briton James Kirby killed in Gaza pay tribute to ‘selfless’ hero

The family of James Kirby, one of three British aid workers killed by an IDF airstrike, have spoken out on his tragic death.

Adam Macguire said Mr Kirby was "more like a brother" than a cousin, and that he would go out of his way to help anybody - a reason why he went to work with World Central Kitchen in Gaza.

Mr Macguire said: "He knew he had to go and help people, and that was James all over."

He also said his cousin knew the dangers of an active zone, having served in Bosnia and Afghanistan, but went anyway.