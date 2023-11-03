Drone footage shows wide-scale destruction in Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp

Drone footage shows devastation in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip amid a search for survivors in rubble on Friday, 3 November following an attack by Israeli forces.

According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 9,000 in the enclave have died since Hamas' attack in Israel on 7 October.

Israeli officials say at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

It comes as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a temporary halt to his country’s attacks on Gaza unless hostages held by Hamas militants are freed.