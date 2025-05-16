Moment Gaza residents flee as Israeli airstrike hits house caught on video

Footage captured the moment an Israeli strike hit a building in Jabaliya, in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday, 15 May.

Residents and bystanders fled to get to safety as a missile flew through the air and a huge plume of smoke rose.

The Israeli military said it had ordered the evacuation of the house beforehand.

Israel has intensified its offensive in Gaza as it tries to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the deadly attacks the Palestinian militant group carried out on Israel on October 7 2023.