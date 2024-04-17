Israel has released a new video claiming to show a ballistic missile with 400kg of explosives fired by Iran.

The IDF posted footage on its X account on Wednesday (17 April), following the missile attack on the country in the early hours of Sunday (14 April).

The post is captioned: “Over 880 pounds of explosives in just one ballistic missile. Around 120 were fired by Iran at Israel.

“The world must recognise Iran’s attack could’ve ended very differently. It’s thanks to our advanced aerial defense systems and the help of our international partners that the attack was successfully thwarted.”