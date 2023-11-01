Dozens of dual passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

Dozens of dual passport holders were allowed to leave Gaza on Wednesday, 1 November, after Egypt’s Rafah Crossing opened for the first after more than three weeks of siege.

Tens of thousands of people have been driven from their homes amid bombing by Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attack on 7 October.

The UK Foreign Office said the route would be open for “controlled and time-limited periods” for foreign nationals and seriously injured people to leave.

A communications blackout meant those trying to flee do not know whether their names are on the list of permitted evacuees.