An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman has said the hostage deal reached between Hamas and Israel is “a step forward to bringing peace to families ripped apart”.

At least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during a four-day ceasefire under a new deal with Israel.

Speaking to Sky News, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, said: “We are happy to see the hostages be released. 236 hostages are being held by Hamas, unlawfully snatched from their bedrooms on 7 October.

“This is just one step forward in order to bringing some peace to the families that have been ripped apart.”