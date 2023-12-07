Activists staged a blockade outside a defence factory in Dorset in a protest against arms being sent to Israel on Thursday, 7 December.

Workers for a Free Palestine said it protested outside sites in Bournemouth, Glasgow, Brighton, and Lancashire, some of which are operated by defence giant BAE Systems.

The group is calling on BAE and other companies to end their ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence, and supplies trading with them.

A BAE spokesperson said: “We’re horrified by the situation in Israel and Gaza... We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment.”