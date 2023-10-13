Defence Secretary Grant Shapps clashed with the BBC live on air as he criticised the corporation for its decision not to describe Hamas militants as “terrorists” in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.

BBC presenter Naga Munchetty asked Mr Shapps if he had a message for Jewish people in the UK who “don’t feel safe” at the moment due to “hate being stirred up” as a result of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He said: I think it would be helpful if news organisations started by recognising that British law calls and recognises them as terrorists, which is something the BBC is yet to formerly do, which I think is a shame.