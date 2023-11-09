IDF strikes building in Lebanon they claim Hezbollah militants used

Video released by Israeli Defense Forces on Wednesday, 8 October, showed several aerial views of targets being hit which they claimed to be infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel's military said the strikes were carried out in response to launches towards northern Israel over the past few days.

Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israeli forces at the Lebanese border since 8 October, one day after Hamas attacked Israel.

On Monday, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military will continue to have a "significant response" every time Israel is fired upon.