Gaza’s National Bank explodes after building hit by Israeli airstrike

Footage shows explosions after Gaza’s National Bank building was hit during an Israeli airstrike on Sunday 8 October.

Video obtained by Reuters showed an explosion and thick clouds of smoke rising from the site of the bank.

Israel battered Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest attack in decades, when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns killing hundreds and abducting dozens more, as the spiralling violence threatened a major new Middle East war.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children.