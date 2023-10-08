Reporter runs for cover as Gaza tower block hit by airstrike on live TV

Al Jazeera reporter, Youmna ElSayed, was forced to run for cover on live TV, when a Gaza tower block was hit by an airstrike during her report.

EdSayed could be heard crying in the background as hosts back in the studio encouraged her to hide following the explosion.

The 14-story tower is believed to be home to dozens of families, as well as media offices.

Initially the building’s roof was destroyed, however later, further footage shows it collapsing entirely.

It’s not known if there are casualties.