The ‘smell of death’ dominates the air in Kfar Aza after Hamas breached the nearby Gaza border and committed a savage massacre in the village.

The Independent’s Bel Trew is on the ground in Israel after Hamas militants launched a brutal attack early Saturday 7 October.

“They came with one mission, to kill more and more Jews”, said Major David Ben Zion as he stands among the wreckage.

The IDF described how they entered homes and found residents’ bodies “decapitated” the rural farming community of around 800 people left decimated by the attack.

At least 900 Israelis and almost 800 people in the Gaza Strip have lost their lives in the attack.