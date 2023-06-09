Moment West Bank home of Palestinian assailant blasted by Israeli army

The Israeli army said on Thursday (8 June) that it demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian involved in twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two and wounded at least 18 others in November 2022.

Israeli authorities arrested Islam Faroukh in December on suspicion of carrying out the bombings, part of a more than year-long surge in violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The army released video footage showing troops closing off the area and carrying out controlled explosions, destroying an apartment in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah early on Thursday.