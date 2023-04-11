Rabbi breaks down after wife and two daughters killed in West Bank shooting

A Rabbi whose wife and two daughters were killed in the occupied West Bank has called for unity in the wake of the attack.

British-Israeli sisters Maia and Rina Dee, aged 20 and 15, and their mother Lucy Dee, 45, died in a shooting.

Leo Dee described how he was told of the attack and called his family before realising he had a missed call from Maia.

"The feeling she called me during the attack and I wasn’t able to speak to her will come back and haunt me for a while," Mr Dee told reporters.

