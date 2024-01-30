Armed Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors storm West Bank hospital

CCTV footage captures armed Israeli troops — some dressed as women and others as medical staff — pacing through a corridor of the West Bank’s Ibn Sina hospital on Tuesday 30 January.

The video, shared by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, has been verified by Reuters through the hospital signs, colour and design of the door and walls seen in the footage, which match file footage and the agency’s coverage from the scene.

In a statement, Israel’s military says it ‘’neutralised’’ three members of a Hamas terror cell who they accused of using the hospital as a base to plan terror attacks.

Hamas confirmed the Israeli forces had “executed three fighters” including one of its members, while another armed group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said two of those killed were its members and were brothers.