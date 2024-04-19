Watch: Explosions seen over Iran city as Israel launches missile attack

Footage released from Iran shows flashes over the skies of Isfahan following reports of multiple explosions heard near the city of Isfahan.

The footage released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on their social media channel on Friday (19 April) shows flashes over the skies of Isfahan, following reports of explosions in the city.

The Independent is unable to independently verify the content, date, and conditions under which this was filmed.

Multiple explosions were heard near a military base in Isfahan, according to reports from Iranian semi-official FARS news.