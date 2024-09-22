Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets across Israel as fears of war mount

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as the sides appear to be heading for all-out war.

The overnight rocket barrage into Sunday 22 September set off air raid sirens across northern Israel, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

Israel’s military said rockets had been fired “toward civilian areas”, pointing to a possible escalation after previous barrages had mainly been aimed at military targets.