The mother of two British-Israeli sisters who were killed in an attack in the West Bank has died after being hurt in the incident.

Lucy Dee was seriously injured after an attack on her family's car near an Israeli settlement on Friday, 7 April.

On Monday, Hadassah hospital in Israel announced that the 45-year-old had died after being in a critical condition.

Ms Dee's daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, also died in the attack.

They were buried on Sunday in the settlement of Kfar Etzion.

