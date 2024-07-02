Hundreds evacuated by helicopters from isolated Italian alpine town after flash flood

The alpine town of Cogne in Italy’s northeastern region of Aosta Valley, bordering France, remains isolated after a flash flood caused the only road to collapse over the weekend.

Rescue services said they had evacuated about five hundred people by helicopters, mainly tourists, by Monday morning (1 July).

About two hundred more remain to be evacuated and supplies are also being brought to Cogne by helicopters.

Emergency services are working to fix the drinkable water pipeline damaged by the floods, while phone and internet connections remained problematic, local media reported.